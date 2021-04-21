Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $537.09. 8,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,199. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.62 and a 1-year high of $539.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $495.38 and a 200-day moving average of $463.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.60.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

