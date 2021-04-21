Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 36,130 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,130 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Ambarella worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 56.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 10.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 113,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Ambarella by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $786,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,685,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $3.55 on Wednesday, hitting $100.36. 4,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.05. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

