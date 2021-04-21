Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 43,658 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,658 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of EnerSys worth $15,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 27.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.20. 3,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,355. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.82.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

