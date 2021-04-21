Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 98,366 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,366 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Getty Realty worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of GTY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,350. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

