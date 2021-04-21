Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,184 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

OLLI traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,609. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.93 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,738. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

