Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,021 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Stewart Information Services worth $14,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 841,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,708,000 after buying an additional 264,378 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,814,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after acquiring an additional 172,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 50,981.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 149,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of STC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,301. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $736.73 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.