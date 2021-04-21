Trollcoin Market Cap Tops $1.10 Million (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $105.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,971.43 or 1.00124919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00036475 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011963 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00142659 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

