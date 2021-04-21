TRON Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $9.30 billion and approximately $3.11 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000975 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002589 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 94.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

