True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.12

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.12 and last traded at C$7.11, with a volume of 72326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bankshares started coverage on True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$6.75 target price (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Laurentian lowered True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. True North Commercial REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.71.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28. The stock has a market cap of C$613.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.13%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.