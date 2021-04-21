TrueDeck Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,704.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $173,289.18 and $16,704.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00020286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00094171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.56 or 0.00657898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.63 or 0.07883505 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00049469 BTC.

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

