TrueFi Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $47.44 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

