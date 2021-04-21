Truist Boosts AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $100.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of AN traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.41. 28,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $99.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $1,997,940.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,974 shares in the company, valued at $22,487,794.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

