Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Thomas Nichols Thompson Sells 430 Shares

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Thomas Nichols Thompson sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $24,479.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Nichols Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Thomas Nichols Thompson sold 488 shares of Truist Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $24,585.44.

TFC traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,989,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,258. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,899,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

