Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Michael Baron Maguire Sells 3,250 Shares

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TFC traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 295,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,018. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

