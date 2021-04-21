Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Michael Baron Maguire Sells 3,250 Shares

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
TFC traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 295,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,018. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $61.26.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
