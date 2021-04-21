Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

