Truist Initiates Coverage on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Equities researchers at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HIMS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

