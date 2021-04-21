Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million.

MGY has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.98.

MGY opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 142,987 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 88.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

