Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Murphy Oil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 270,817 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $99,429.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

