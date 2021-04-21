Truist Securiti Weighs in on Primerica, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Primerica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share.

PRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $157.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.92 and its 200 day moving average is $136.45. Primerica has a 1 year low of $91.77 and a 1 year high of $163.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Primerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Primerica by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

