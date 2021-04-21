Truist Securities Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $150.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.17.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $134.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.34 and a 200 day moving average of $114.37. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 164.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $138.32.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

