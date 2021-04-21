Truist Securities Raises Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $50.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.59.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.00. 973,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,845. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.