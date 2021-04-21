Truist Securities Raises ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $130.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

MAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.35. The stock had a trading volume of 451,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average is $90.60. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $115.02.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 260.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 144.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.