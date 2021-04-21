TrumpCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $129,177.10 and $18.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065755 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00048326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.77 or 0.00338119 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000545 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00029342 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003509 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

