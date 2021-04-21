Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down to $81.14

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.14, but opened at $77.47. Trupanion shares last traded at $77.79, with a volume of 50 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,953.01 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.13.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $73,106.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $481,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,102 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

