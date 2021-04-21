TrustToken Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00067739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.74 or 0.00667015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.74 or 0.08000125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00050337 BTC.

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

