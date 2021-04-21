TTC (TTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $67.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and BitForex. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00067455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.79 or 0.00656773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00048578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.91 or 0.07430927 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

