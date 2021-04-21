TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364,603 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TTM Technologies worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 590,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

TTMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

