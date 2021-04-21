TTM Technologies (TTMI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.19-0.25 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.19-0.25 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

