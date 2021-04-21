Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.58

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.58 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 49.60 ($0.65). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 46.33 ($0.61), with a volume of 9,556,694 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TLW shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.43 ($0.42).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £659.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43.

In related news, insider Les Wood purchased 1,521 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £456.30 ($596.16).

Tullow Oil Company Profile (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

