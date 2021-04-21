Turquoise Hill Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 31,950 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,781% compared to the average daily volume of 1,699 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

TRQ traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,615. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.12. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

