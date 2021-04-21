TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CFO Buys $100,000.00 in Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TSP traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.96. 138,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,835. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $41.50.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

