Tuya Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tuya in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tuya’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Tuya alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACVA. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

ACVA stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. Tuya has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $37.77.

About Tuya

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.