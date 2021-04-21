Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 30,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 763,934 shares.The stock last traded at $33.41 and had previously closed at $34.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Tuya in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

