TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.04

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as high as C$2.49. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 6,039 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TVA.B shares. Cormark upped their price target on shares of TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target (up from C$2.00) on shares of TVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$107.58 million and a PE ratio of 3.33.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

