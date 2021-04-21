Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sells 49,500 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $17,328,960.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total transaction of $21,364,200.00.

Shares of TWLO traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.20. The stock had a trading volume of 939,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,998. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.58. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $291,337,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after acquiring an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.44.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

