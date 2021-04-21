Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $47,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $13,239,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,522,787.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,027 shares of company stock valued at $20,461,921 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.84. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

