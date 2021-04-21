Tyler Technologies (TYL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 5.65-5.77 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.65-5.77 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TYL opened at $446.14 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 98.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $426.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.20.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,756 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total value of $3,660,133.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,468,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.