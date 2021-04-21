Typerium (TYPE) Trading Down 61.6% This Week

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Typerium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typerium has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $48,174.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded down 61.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00067011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00020303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00093814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.66 or 0.00649837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.49 or 0.07686604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00047713 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium (TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

