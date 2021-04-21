Typhoon Network (TYPH) Market Capitalization Tops $2.60 Million

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $2.60 million and $179,568.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00063198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00277396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $553.08 or 0.01020271 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.06 or 0.00656821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,885.52 or 0.99402266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,939,056 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

