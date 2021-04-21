Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 2.5% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

