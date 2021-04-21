U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

USB stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,051,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907,693. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,318,000. Daily Journal Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after buying an additional 12,662,079 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5,598.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,653,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,975,000 after buying an additional 12,431,466 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

