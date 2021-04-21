U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $10.89

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $10.41. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 1,600 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

The stock has a market cap of $808.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 84,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in U.S. Silica by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 260,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

