Ubiq Hits Market Cap of $25.89 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Ubiq has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $25.89 million and $96,758.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,345.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,321.91 or 0.04352551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.53 or 0.00475258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $898.67 or 0.01684612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.90 or 0.00691517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.88 or 0.00550903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00059372 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.62 or 0.00441685 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00250155 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

