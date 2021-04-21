UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 12,099 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of BOX worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in BOX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

