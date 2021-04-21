UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 15,121 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGIO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

AGIO opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $58.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,691 shares of company stock worth $183,382. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

