UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 33,554 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,554 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Arconic worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arconic by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 197,958 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arconic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 in the last three months.

ARNC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Arconic stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

