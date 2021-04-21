UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 7,847 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $39,763.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,451.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $209,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

