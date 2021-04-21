UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 318,510 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FuelCell Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCEL. Northcoast Research started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

