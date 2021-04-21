UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 10,267 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Insmed worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

INSM stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $963,069.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,810. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.