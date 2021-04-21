UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 14,312 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 97.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,862.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

